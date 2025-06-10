Govt to roll out ‘Bala Bharosa’ for emergency treatment to kids

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is set to launch the ‘Bala Bharosa’ scheme imminently, which is a new initiative aimed at providing emergency medical treatment for children aged under five. This announcement was made by Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, during a video conference with district collectors on Monday.

The Minister explained that under the ‘Bala Bharosa’ scheme, all necessary medical tests for children below the age of five would be conducted, and any required surgeries would be performed free of charge. Emphasising the importance of government schools and Anganwadi centres, where many children from less privileged backgrounds receive their education, Seethakka urged collectors to recognise their crucial role. “Telangana will only truly prosper if Anganwadis and government schools are strong. Their impact shapes the future of Telangana. Therefore, give them special focus,” she stated.

The Minister also highlighted progress on student uniforms, noting that women’s groups are stitching them for government school students, with approximately 90 per cent of the work for the current academic year already completed. She assured that uniforms would be distributed to all students on the school’s opening day, contrasting this with previous delays where uniforms were sometimes received six months into the academic year.

With Anganwadis scheduled to reopen on June 11, Seethakka instructed collectors to inspect their management beforehand. “For the first time, we have given holidays to Anganwadis,” she noted, calling for field level staff to inspect Anganwadi buildings. She urged steps to encourage children to enrol in Anganwadis and called for these centres to be made comparable to private play schools, ensuring facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and toilets are provided. The Minister called for the ‘Amma Maata Anganwadi batha’ programme, launching on June 11, to be a success. She also directed that dilapidated Anganwadi centres be relocated to nearby vacant government buildings and announced plans to construct 1,000 new Anganwadi buildings, for which land identification should begin immediately.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the Indira Mahila Shakti is a flagship programme of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and collectors should strive to make one crore women ‘crorepatis’ (millionaires).

She stressed that strengthening women’s groups is key to realising the vision of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’. Collectors should work to ensure that women’s groups establish solar plants and petrol stations, identifying required land immediately and commencing work.

With solar plants set to launch on October 2, the Minister asked collectors to focus particularly on achieving this target.

Agreements have already been made with solar installation companies district wise, and work on the solar plants should commence in coordination with them. Construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts should be completed by November, she added, urging expedited work in coordination with Panchayati Raj Engineering Department officials.