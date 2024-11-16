Govt to roll out mobile cancer screening vehicles in all dists

Hyderabad: With an alarming rise in cancer cases coming to light by virtue of special drives in a few districts, the government has proposed to acquire a cancer screening vehicle to operate in every district of the State.

According to officials, the Mehdi Nawaz Jung (MNJ) Cancer Hospital has proposed to the government to fund Rs 170 crore to procure the vehicles. There have been cancer cases in districts; most people were unaware they had the disease.

The MNJ cancer hospital had taken up a drive to screen people in villages of Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, and Khammam districts and found alarming cancer cases in rural masses, particularly among women.

Doctors who took up the drive said they found many cases even in random testing. The cancers detected were mouth, breast, and bone. The majority of women screened were having breast cancer, officials said.

They said the vehicles would have a lab and other treatment equipment. Sources said the hospital has sought 38 vehicles to be operated in every district. Each vehicle, along with the equipment, is likely to cost around Rs 2.5 crore.

There has been an increase in cancer cases during the last few years in the State. The majority of cases related to the mouth, breast, cervix, and ovary. During 2022, there were about 1,000 breast cancer cases in the State. In 2023, the cases jumped to 1,500, showing an alarming rate of increase.

Doctors stress early detection and treatment to overcome the disease. If detected in early stages, like first or second, patients can be cured. However, in most cases, patients have no idea that they have a problem; by the time they come for a check-up, they end up being in the last stage, said senior oncologist from the city, Dr Ramesh. He said lifestyle changes, increasing stress levels, and a lack of physical activity are the main causes of rising cases.