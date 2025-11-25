Govt unveils Rs 304-crore bonanza for women’s SHGs

Hyderabad: Eyeing to woo women's groups ahead of local body elections, the State government on Monday released funds for interest-free loans to women's Self Help Groups (SHGs). Rs 305 crore is being spent on the distribution of these interest-free loans. The funds will be allocated only to groups that have maintained strong financial discipline.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Panchayat Raj and Women Development Minister Sitakka announced that interest-free loans worth Rs 304 crore will be distributed to 3.50 lakh women's groups. The programme will be conducted grandly and simultaneously across all constituency headquarters. The Deputy Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and SERP CEO Divya Devarajan to inform Ministers and MLAs in advance and coordinate the event.

The officials were ordered to ensure the participation of Mandal Samakhya and Village Samakhya members, along with key leaders, in the interest-free loan distribution programme at the Assembly Constituency level. “The previous government abandoned the interest-free loans programme. After the People’s Government came to power, we relaunched it on a massive scale. This initiative has built confidence and courage among women across the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister stated.