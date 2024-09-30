Govt urged to reduce road widening

Live
Members of Rajeev Rahadari Property Owners conducted a review meeting on Sunday and urged the State government to reconsider and reduce the road widening from 200 feet to 100 feet for the upcoming elevated corridors at Secunderabad Cantonment.
During the meeting, a few owners stated that properties are assets to some members, but it’s a livelihood to many others, as a majority of the members are senior citizens and are dependent for their food and medical needs. Recently, a review meeting was conducted with senior officials of State and Central governments, where they assessed the plans for the construction of two elevated corridors.
The proposed corridors will connect Paradise Junction with Dairy Farm, Suchitra, and Medchal, and the 44th National Highway, extending from Patny to the Toli Junction and onwards to the Shameerpet Outer Ring Road, said a senior officer, Secunderabad Cantonment.