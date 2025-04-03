Govt urged to start MD courses in Naturopathy College

Hyderabad: The state government was urged to take steps to introduce postgraduate courses at Government Gandhi Nature Cure College.

Dr M Suresh Babu, President of Praja Science Vedika, along with State Leaders Prof G Venkata Shiva Reddy, Dr Pranayanath Reddy, Dr M Akhila Mitra, and others have appealed to the State Medical and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha to upgraded to a research institute offering MD programmes in Naturopathy, Acupuncture, Nutrition, and Yoga, starting this academic year and special departments need to be established.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, they urged to take the initiative to include postgraduate courses at Government Gandhi Nature Cure College, establish a research institute, and create naturopathic hospitals at the district level across the state.

They highlighted that naturopathy, which emphasises empowering individuals to regain control of their well-being through natural methods, is gaining significant attention as a holistic healthcare approach. Its focus on personalised care and addressing the root causes of health issues has made it an appealing alternative to conventional medicine.

However, there remains a notable shortage of accessible and reliable naturopathic healthcare facilities in our state. The Government Gandhi Nature Cure College in Hyderabad is India’s oldest institution in this field. Due to the lack of postgraduate programs, many students have sought their education in private institutions outside the state, leading to increased demand for college.

Unfortunately, this high demand has left many patients with limited treatment options. Furthermore, naturopathy faces a significant threat from unqualified practitioners who lack scientific training. To mitigate these concerns, the government is requested to allocate resources for the establishment of naturopathic hospitals at the district level.

By providing dedicated infrastructure for naturopathic wellness centers, we can ensure equitable access to safe, evidence-based naturopathic healthcare services for all citizens. This initiative will not only meet the increasing demand for naturopathic treatments but also promote public health and well-being.

Additionally, it will help combat the spread of misinformation and protect individuals from unscientific practices. Resident doctors have expressed the need for immediate action to prioritize the establishment of naturopathic hospitals throughout the state.

The Government Gandhi Naturopathy College, established fifty-five years ago, has seen little progress since its inception. Aside from the BNYS course that began at that time, no new diploma or postgraduate courses have been introduced, they pointed out in the memorandum.