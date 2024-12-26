Govt will soon sanction loan to Christians: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel

Khanapur: The State government will soon sanction loans to Christians with 100 percent subsidy, assured Khanapur constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel here on Wednesday.

The MLA participated in the Christmas celebrations held at Dantanapalli Church and other churches in Utnur mandal. On this occasion, special prayers were offered in the churches and cakes were cut and fed to many people.

Later, the MLA spoke. He wished that the blessings of the Lord Jesus, who is the embodiment of love, kindness and compassion, should be upon the people. He said that the State government is taking special steps for the development of Christians. He added that the State government has decided to provide employment opportunities to young men and women according to their qualifications.

Steps will be taken to provide water facilities by drilling a borehole along with a perimeter wall around the prayer halls in this area. He said that instructions have been given to officials to resolve the problems of the graveyards as soon as possible. He said that Indiramma houses will be given to deserving poor Christian people. He prayed that with the blessings of the glorious Jesus Christ, the whole world will be happy, healthy and prosperous.

Prabhata News Editor Syed Karim, along with Christian brothers and sisters, and others participated in this programme.