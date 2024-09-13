Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced

At a glittering fashion show event, the dates for the much-anticipated HILIFE Jewels Exhibition were officially announced.

Scheduled to take place on the 14th, 15th, and 16th of September 2024 at HICC - Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad, this premium exhibition will feature over 100 top jewellery brands from across India.

The grand showcase saw actresses Sravanthi Chokaropu, Nayani Pavani, and Priyanka Chowdhari along with models dazzling the audience with stunning gold, diamond, temple, Polki, and fusion jewellery.

The exclusive jewellery designs left an impression on jewellery enthusiasts, offering a glimpse of what to expect at the HILIFE Jewels Exhibition, which promises to be a highlight in Hyderabad’s fashion calendar.