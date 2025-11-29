Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, November 28: The prestigious Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop was grandly inaugurated today (November 28, 2025) under the joint aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences (RINS), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and the College of Veterinary Science, P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

Following the remarkable success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of this hands-on workshop—organized under the aegis of Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences (RINS), Pan Research Foundation, and the Cerebrovascular Society of India (CVSI)—commenced with great enthusiasm. The two-day programme, focusing on “Microvascular & Endovascular Skills Training on Live Animals and Modules,” is being held at the College of Veterinary Science, Rajendranagar. More than 60 neurosurgery fellows and residents from across the country are participating in this workshop.

The patrons of the inaugural ceremony were Dr. I. Dinakar , Renowned Neurosurgeon and Former Director of NIMS; and Shri Sridhar Peddireddy , Founder & CEO of Renova Group of Hospitals. The Chief Guest for the ceremony was Prof. Ganana Prakash M. , Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of PVNRTVU, Hyderabad. The Guest of Honor included Dr. K. V. R. Sastry, Senior Neurosurgeon, and Dr. B. C. M. Prasad , Senior Neurosurgeon. The Special Guest included Dr. M. Udaya Kumar , Dean of Faculties, PVNRTVU; and Dr. B. Swathi , Incharge Associate Dean, PVNRTVU.

This two-day (November 28 -29, 2025) advanced hands-on workshop, successfully held under the aegis of Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences (RINS), is providing a comprehensive platform for participants nationwide to gather and significantly enhance their specialized surgical skills. Details of the key training modules being conducted include:

* Microvascular suturing

* Vessel anastomosis on animal tissues

* Live animal operative training

* Endovascular simulation sessions

Dr. Syed Ameer Basha Paspala , Course Director & Clinical Director, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Neuromodulation Specialist, Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences (RINS), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shared his vision: The main objective of the second edition of this workshop is to strengthen surgical innovations, technical skill development, and interdisciplinary coordination. We believe that this training programme will further enhance neurovascular skills among participants and contribute to significant growth in teamwork and professional development. This workshop is not merely a training event; it is an investment in shaping the future of neurovascular surgery. He further extended his appreciation, adding: We extend our heartfelt thanks to PVNRTVU for their extraordinary support in successfully organizing this workshop.

Dr. T. V. Ramakrishna Murthy, Course Director & Clinical Director, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences (RINS), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, also addressed the gathering, stating: This marks our second edition, where we have successfully strengthened the foundational training established last year. Each training module in this workshop has been meticulously structured and designed with step-by-step guidance. This is instrumental in helping participating neurosurgeons, fellows, and residents not only enhance their surgical skills but also achieve the precision required for complex treatments. Crucially, this training develops the confidence and technical proficiency necessary to successfully execute actual neurovascular surgeries.

The programme was attended by Scientific Advisory Board members, Office Bearers of CVSI, faculty, and the organizing committee, reflecting the academic depth and collaborative spirit of the event.