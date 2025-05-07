Grand preps underway for 12-day Saraswati Pushkaralu: Ministers

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday asked the officials to provide a safe, hygienic, and spiritually enriching experience to the devotees attending Saraswati Pushkaralu, which will be starting from May 15.

The Endowments Minister along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu reviewed the arrangements for the Pushkaralu. Surekha said that the government was making large-scale preparations to ensure smooth and grand celebrations for the upcoming Saraswati Pushkaralu at Triveni Sangamam near Kaleshwaram.

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the sacred site, both the ministers issued strict instructions to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Administration to complete all necessary arrangements well in advance. Senior officials including Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, Endowment principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar and R&B, Transport Principal Secretary Vikas Raj were overseeing coordination efforts across departments.

The Minister said that drawing inspiration from the successful conduct of other major religious gatherings such as Sammakka–Sarakka Jatara, Komuravelli Jatara, and Bhadrachalam festivities, the government is committed to elevating the Saraswati Pushkaralu to the same level of reverence and organization. Daily rituals will begin with ceremonial baths conducted by respected religious leaders. The official inauguration on May 15 and 16 will be led by Sri Guru Madanananda Saraswati of Rangampet and Sri Madhavananda Saraswati of Medak, symbolising the deep spiritual roots of the event.

Konda Surekha emphasised, “No devotee should face any difficulty. All arrangements will be of the highest standard, reflecting our respect for cultural traditions and public welfare. The Congress government’s all-round efforts aim to make the Saraswati Pushkaralu not just a religious celebration but a memorable and seamless experience for every pilgrim.”

Event Timeline

The 12-day Pushkaralu festival will begin on May 14 at 10:35 pm, coinciding with Jupiter’s entry into ‘Mithuna Rashi’, marking a rare and auspicious period for holy dips in the Saraswati tributary of the Godavari River.

Bathing ghats are being expanded and new ones added. Permanent toilets, drinking water stations, and waste management systems are being set up. Additional TSRTC buses will be deployed under the free travel scheme to ease pilgrim movement.

Special attention is being given to crowd control and emergency readiness. First-aid centers, on-site medical teams, and special care zones for children, pregnant women, and senior citizens are being arranged to avoid inconvenience. A dedicated Pushkaralu portal and mobile app, launched by the Ministers, will provide pilgrims with live updates, maps of ghats, emergency contact details, and other important information. A toll-free helpline is also operational for public assistance.