Gravel roads in Alwal to turn into CC roads

Alwal: After seven years of long wait, the residents of Alwal can breathe easy as their hardships due to bumpy rides on gravel roads are set to end gradually. They have been sanctioned CC roads in their colonies. A budget of Rs 256 crore has been allotted for 69 sanctioned road construction works in the Alwal circle.



"We have got 69 works sanctioned for the year 2020-2021. Around five road construction works are already in progress with a budget of Rs 94.30 lakhs. Around 20 sanctioned works with a budget of 989.75 lakhs will be started soon while tendering process is on in respect of other 44 roads works," said Yadaiya, GHMC Deputy Commissioner, Alwal. "Alwal will soon observe great development with a Rs 256 crore budget for 69 sanctioned roads. Most of the gravel roads will be turned into CC roads. A few metal roads are also targeted in a few areas. Our only objective is to ensure clean and safe roads for the residents of Alwal," he added.

Briefing about the ongoing works, P Mahesh, Deputy Executive Engineer of Alwal, said, "We are transforming all the gravel roads of Alwal into CC roads, which is our primary objective. So far, road construction works will be started in three areas, likely in Muthem Reddy Colony, Bollaram Railway and Ganesh Colony. In all the three areas gravel roads will be replaced with CC roads. Five other construction works in Kistama Enclave, Sai Brindhavan Colony and Sai Colony are to be started next week and will be completed within three to four days." Other than the ongoing works, there are 44 colony roads to be developed shortly for which tendering is underway, he added.

Besides the 69 sanctioned works this year, GHMC Alwal has proposed construction of 165 new roads which costs Rs 120 crore and 18 nala works which require Rs 50 crore budget. Overall, 183 works were proposed with an estimated budget of Rs 170 crore.

CONCRETE STEPS

♦ Of the roads, works already begun on five roads; 20 road works to begin

♦ Tendering process on for 44 roads; 18 nala works to cost `50 cr

♦ 165 new roads were proposed with an estimated budget of 120 cr

♦ Overall, 183 works proposed with an outlay of 170 crore