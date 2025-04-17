Green energy sector gets a shot in the arm in State

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that national and international companies are coming forward to invest in green energy sector by attracting the new Green Energy Policy brought into force recently in the state.

On Wednesday, representatives of Ecoren Energy India Private Limited and GPRS Arya Private Limited signed an MoU with TG REDCO to invest Rs 29,000 crore in the presence of Bhatti Vikramarka here. The Minister said that Ecoren Energy India Private Limited Company has come forward to produce 5,600 MW of green energy in the state with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

He said that while the maximum peak power demand was 15,623 MW on March 20 in 2024, the maximum peak demand has increased to 17,162 MW this year. The maximum demand is estimated to be 24,215 MW by 2029-30 and 31,809 MW by 2034-35. Accordingly, the government is preparing plans for power generation and clean and green energy.

Bhatti explained that the state government s prepared plans and is moving forward with an action plan with the target of producing 20,000 MW by 2030 and another 20,000 MW by 2035, a total of 40,000 MW of green energy.

Representatives of Ecoren Energy India Private Limited, which has signed an MoU with TG REDCO, have announced that they will formulate an action plan, fix a calendar and make green energy production available within a specific time frame, and for this, the state government will provide necessary support and assistance. The Minister congratulated GPRS Arya Private Limited, which has signed an MoU with TG REDCO to invest Rs 2,000 crore for the development of compressed biogas projects in 15 districts, for coming forward.

He said that, since the state was largest producer of paddy in the country, compressed biogas made from rice straw will be of economic benefit to farmers.