Green India Challenge hosts live music concert 'Matti Kosam Manam'

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge and the Save Soil Movement on Saturday came together to host a live music concert Matti Kosam Manam in the city. MP J Santosh Kumar Garu, who has been a vocal supporter of the Save Soil Movement was the chief guest of the event.

He wholeheartedly extended his support, saying "We will support save soil and Sadhguru in every single way. Our government is always in line with this cause." MP Santosh Kumar along with many save soil volunteers planted saplings on the occasion. The MP has been a strong supporter of the movement and on earlier occasions has highlighted the close relationship between soil and saplings – to draw upon the similarity between Save Soil' movement and the Green India Challenge- a movement launched by him.

Performances of celebrity singers Ram Miriyala, Mangli, Sri Lalitha, Sahithi Chaganti, Ramya Behara, and Sandeep stuck an instant chord with the people and underlined the people's connection with soil.