Greens seek more air quality monitoring stns across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With air pollution reaching alarming levels in the city, there has been a demand to set up more Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), as the existing 14 monitoring stations are not able to give comprehensive data for each location. Along with this, various residential welfare associations urged that proper enforcement should be given to regulating the AQI.

At present, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) is operating monitoring stations at Hyderabad Central University, Sanathnagar, Nehru Zoological Park, IDA Pashamylaram, Bolaram Industrial Area, ICRISAT Patancheru, ECIL Kapra, Nacharam, New Malakpet, Khairatabad RTA, Kompally, Kokapet, Symphony Park (Ramachandrapuram), and IITH Kandi.

According to the sources, 14 monitoring stations are not enough to record the air quality of every locality, as there are many areas where there is a need for monitoring stations, especially in industrial areas, including IDA Jeedimetla, Auto Nagar, and Tarnaka, as CAAQMS provides real-time information (that is, at an interval of 15 minutes to 1 hour) of pollutant concentration (particulates and gaseous). Only setting up stations is not enough; it also requires proper enforcement.

Few environmentalists stressed that a broader focus has not been identified, as in some areas many ozone levels may be high, but due to a lack of enough stations, comprehensive data has not been given. Whereas Delhi has nearly 58 stations, which is why their numbers are so comprehensive.

“If proper measures are not taken, the citizens of Hyderabad may soon face the same air pollution challenges as the national capital. Many localities are already struggling with air quality issues, but the lack of an effective monitoring system makes it difficult to address the problem. Installing air quality monitoring stations that provide real-time data every 15 minutes would help scientists identify the sources, timing, and levels of pollution. The Pollution Control Board (PCB) should prioritise identifying key areas in need of these stations and ensure their installation. Increased monitoring is essential for real-time data collection and more effective policy interventions,” said Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, Secretary, United Federation of Residents Welfare Association. “The city’s 24 air quality monitoring stations are a step forward, but hardly sufficient for comprehensive pollution management. With sprawling urban areas and diverse pollution sources, more stations are essential for accurate data. Strategic placement across industrial zones, residential areas, and traffic hubs is crucial. Enhanced coverage would empower policymakers with precise insights, fostering targeted actions to combat air pollution and protect public health. The city's air deserves better vigilance,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, an environmental

activist.