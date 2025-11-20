Grief-stricken family members of Umrah victims reach Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: As many as 35 family members of the Umrah pilgrims, who died in the tragic bus accident recently, has reached Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for the DNA procedures and funeral of their loved ones. The Telangana delegation overseeing the procedures assured them of full assistance during their visit.

The Telangana Government directed the Telangana State Haj Committee to arrange the travel to Saudi Arabia for family members to the victims of the bus accident.

Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha said that on Tuesday night, the Haj committee has sent as many as 35 family members, along with three officials of the Haj Committee, to the Saudi. “Another eight or 10 people will leave for Saudi Arabia by tomorrow depending upon the availability of the flights,” he said. The chairman said the Government of India delegation led by Governor of Andhra Pradesh Justice S Abdul Nazeer also left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He called on Governor and has urged for the full assistance from the Central government.

Meanwhile, the three-member delegation from Telangana include - Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, Principal Secretary Minority Welfare Department B Shafiullah and AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain. The delegation has been coordinating with the Saudi authorities for the DNA procedures and to facilitate the final rites of the 45 victims of the bus accident case.

Majid Hussain, who is a member of the Telangana delegation, reviewed the arrangements being managed by Saudi authorities, who are collecting DNA samples from the relatives to match with the victims’ remains.

According to the MLA, the delegation met the family members in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and assured the families that every possible support would be extended.

Majid Hussain said, “The family member will be undergoing a DNA test and the sample will be matched with the DNA collected from charred remains of the bodies.

After confirming the identity of the victim, the final rites will be performed in Saudi Arabia, most likely in Jannat-ul-Baqi.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan had spoken to him and informed about the progress. Dr Suhel had reached Madina, to oversee the formalities. The Ministry of External Affairs officials are also in touch with Dr Suhel, said Asad Owaisi.