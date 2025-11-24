GRIET gears up to unleash creativity at IIC Regional Meet 2025

Hyderabad: GokarajuRangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Council (MIC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), is set to host the IIC Regional Meet 2025 on November 25.

The event will take place at the Gokaraju College campus in Bachupally, bringing together innovators, faculty leaders, student entrepreneurs, and regional stakeholders onto a single platform.

The Regional Meet will feature keynote sessions delivered by distinguished experts from academia, industry, and government. The comprehensive agenda includes discussions focused on innovation best practices, a dedicated Training of Trainers programme for Innovation Ambassadors, and two intensive master classes aimed at YUKTI innovators and early-stage startup founders. The event will also highlight inspiring success stories from leading Innovation Council (IIC) institutions. The confirmed guests for the meeting include Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE); Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TGCHE; and Aditya Ravi Shankar, AVP of T-Works, Government of Telangana.

The meet will also be used to highlight the achievements of IIC chapters, showcase various YUKTI student innovations, and offer extensive networking opportunities for all participants. The IIC Regional Meet 2025 aims to inspire young innovators and empower institutions with effective strategies to strengthen their innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem for future growth.