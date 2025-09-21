Gross violation of hygiene norms at govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Food safety officials conducted surprise raids at the diet kitchens of three government hospitals here on Saturday.

Government Maternity Hospital Sultan Bazar, Government ENT Hospital Koti, Area Hospital Nampally, and gross violations of hygiene and safety norms were found.

Inspections revealed uncovered bins with rice and raw vegetables placed directly on the floor, pest infestation risks due to poor drainage and damaged window meshes, greasy and unclean exhaust systems, and rusty racks.

Food handlers were found working without proper hygiene gear, such as caps and aprons, and lacked essential Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC).

Notices have been issued to the kitchen contractors, and hospital superintendents have been directed to take immediate corrective action.

Simultaneous raids had been conducted across Telangana districts on restaurants and bakeries, which unearthed expired and stale food stocks, poor sanitation, pest control failures, and licensing lapses. In some eateries, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods and expired condiments were found, resulting in on-the-spot disposal of hazardous items and official warnings to owners.