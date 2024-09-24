  • Menu
Group-I officers urge CM to consider setting up of TAS

Group-I officers urge CM to consider setting up of TAS
Hyderabad: The Telangana Group-I Officers’s Association leaders have appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to set up the Telangana...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Group-I Officers’s Association leaders have appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to set up the Telangana Administrative Service (TAS) with experienced officers from various departments.

During a meeting of the Association’s members on Monday, its state president M Chandrasekhar Goud stated that a representation would also be submitted to the Chief Minister in the coming days. While welcoming the appointment of some Group-I officers as Managing Directors of a few corporations, the Association’s president urged the CM to consider establishing TAS on the lines of Kerala.

He recalled that even in Telangana, within a year of its formation, a feasibility study was conducted by a committee of six IAS officers, but TAS has failed to materialize until now. He emphasized that since the state is facing a dearth of IAS officers, competent officials from the Group-I category can be chosen to address this issue. They may be appointed as Additional Collectors in local bodies, in addition to serving as Managing Directors for various corporations.

