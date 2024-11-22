GRP nabs one, recovers gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh

Hyderabad: Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad division personnel on Thursday arrested Ranveer Singh (48), a thief involved in four cases related to stealing valuables from rail passengers.

According to GRP officials, around 26.5 tola gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh were seized from him. Ranveer, along with five other associates, who are currently absconding, belong to various places in Delhi and Haryana.

They committed thefts of valuables from rail passengers and sold them to support their lavish lifestyle. He was caught while moving suspiciously on platform number one of the Secunderabad railway station.