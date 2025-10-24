GRT Jewellers bags ‘iconic brand of the year’ award for the 3rd time

GRT Jewellers, a trusted name in purity and craftsmanship since 1964, has been honoured for the third time as one of India’s iconic brands 2025 by ET NOW, an initiative of ET Edge and The Times Group. The award, presented on September 26 in Mumbai, celebrates GRT’s remarkable journey from a single showroom to 66 outlets across South India and Singapore, symbolising six decades of trust and excellence.

Beyond jewellery, GRT has expanded into hospitality and renewable energy, showcasing its vision for sustainable growth. Its hallmark-certified collections, customer-first policies and innovations like GRT Live reflect its blend of tradition and technology. The brand’s collaboration with designer Farah Khan and its Guinness World Record achievement further highlight its artistry and global standards.

Deeply committed to social responsibility, GRT supports students through scholarships and contributes to healthcare and community projects. Expressing gratitude, Managing Directors Anand Ananthapadmanaban and GR Radhakrishnan dedicated the honour to customers, employees and partners, reaffirming GRT’s mission to uphold purity, trust and timeless craftsmanship. This recognition cements GRT Jewellers’ legacy as a brand that continues to inspire with its integrity, innovation, and customer-centric approach.