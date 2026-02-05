GRT Jewellers unveils silver collection expo

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a name synonymous with trust and craftsmanship since 1964, is hosting its much-awaited silver collection exhibition and sale across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Known for its timeless values and design excellence, GRT Jewellers today stands tall with 66 showrooms, including 65 across South India and an overseas presence in Singapore.

The special exhibition, being held from January 21 to February 15, brings together an elegant range of pure 92.5 silver collections under one roof. Customers can explore stylish silver jewellery, exquisite dinner sets, and finely crafted pooja articles, reflecting the brand’s legacy of faith, craft, and prosperity.

Planned as a limited-period event, the sale offers 25% off on silver article wastage (VA) and 10% off on MRP of silver jewellery, subject to conditions. The offers are exclusive to silver collections and are not applicable on gold coins or bars, nor combinable with other schemes.

Through this exhibition, GRT Jewellers continues its cherished tradition of offering customers superior choice, purity, and enduring value.