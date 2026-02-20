GST sleuths lift lid on Rs 13K-cr online gaming syndicate in Hyd

In a massive crackdown on illegal online gaming in Telangana, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence Hyderabad Zonal Unit dismantled an organised syndicate valued at Rs 13,000 crore. The authorities arrested Pankaj Kumar, the founder and director of Adsum Advisory Service Private Limited, a firm specialising in fraud detection and digital KYC verification services. Evidence gathered during the investigation pointed to an organised syndicate operating illegal online gaming websites with the assistance of associated fintech companies, including payment aggregators and third-party technology providers.

Pankaj Kumar is identified as one of the masterminds responsible for fraudulent KYC verification of merchants and shell entities on behalf of RBI regulated entities, such as payment gateways and banking as payment aggregators. Being the director of a company responsible for the verification process, he failed to develop risk profiling of customers based on ownership and control structures. Instead, he facilitated the onboarding of shell entities for UPI integration required for the money flow from online gaming operations.

The DGGI Hyderabad Zonal Unit has launched a broad offensive against these syndicates, which includes freezing bank accounts to the tune of Rs 100 crore and arresting key figures. This arrest is part of a larger operation against the online gaming sector. The fraudulent syndicate saw a gross valuation of approximately 23 billion dollars or Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025. As part of ongoing operations, authorities have already secured funds in various bank accounts and are continuing to pursue other associated fintech companies and masterminds linked to the massive racket. Further investigation into the digital money trail is currently under progress to uncover more participants in this complex financial fraud.