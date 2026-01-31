Gunfire in Hyderabad: Man Injured During Robbery at Koti
A shooting incident in Hyderabad has sparked panic in the area. Unidentified assailants opened fire near the State Bank of India office in Koti, injuring a man named Rashid and stealing Rs. 6 lakhs. Rashid, who was there to deposit the money, was shot in the leg and was rushed to hospital immediately.
Police are currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage. According to local residents, the sound of gunfire in the morning caused widespread alarm. Authorities arrived at the scene to conduct inquiries, and Sultan Bazar police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up shoot for ‘Cocktail 2’ with celebrations
Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to announce the completion of filming, sharing a group picture featuring himself alongside Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika. The vibrant photograph carried the playful words “Love you fools” and “Fun was had!”, capturing the spirited mood of the wrap-up celebrations.