Gutsy woman beats Covid-19 for second time in short span of time

Hyderabad: Shameem Begum, a house maker from Shamshabad had not just tested positive three days before her daughter's wedding but also a few months after her daughter got married. Courageous Shameem fought and defeated the virus twice.

Shameem tested positive for Covid-19 in March. She told The Hans India that she had a long and difficult battle with the virus.

Every parent dreams to see their daughter in her wedding attire but unfortunately this was not the case with Shameem as she was in isolation she couldn't see her daughter dressed in red.

54-years-old was active at the time of her diagnosis and treatment. Nonetheless, she fought a relentless battle against the virus. More than a month later and she's still living with that self-confidence and strength which she gained during her treatment.

"I have now become very particular about my sinus and heart medicine," she added. "I just want people to gain some energy, strength, and self-confidence especially to those who are going through Covid treatment, and my goal is to motivate others who are tested positive which may help them to build up some self-confidence," says Shameem, which is why she said she wants to help educate and encourage people to fight the virus, particularly women.

"I keep sharing some glimpse of hope and all I can do is help people to gain hope because pandemic is hopeless and we must ready to put that behind us and move forward by embracing our family and loved ones, without worry," Shameem expressed. "When I tested positive once again, it hit me emotionally and I broke down but realised I need to keep fighting. There is hope and there is better tomorrow, in faith, we will all find miracles," Shameem added.