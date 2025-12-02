Guv approves integration of 27 ORR Municipalities with GHMC

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has approved the merger of 27 municipalities located around the Outer Ring Road with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).-

The draft proposal, sent to the Governor soon after the Cabinet cleared the creation of Mega Greater Hyderabad, has now received the green signal, paving the way for the government to proceed with the integration process.”

With this approval, the state will move forward to formally merge all municipal bodies within the ORR limits into the expanded GHMC jurisdiction.