Guv inaugurates 19th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the 19th edition of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival at Hyderabad’s historic Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex. The Governor commended the festival’s remarkable influence on Hyderabad’s theatre culture over the past two decades, stating, “This festival has truly reshaped Hyderabad’s theatre scene.” Reflecting on the legacy of Begum Razia Baig, he quoted Shakespeare’s famous line, “All the world’s a stage,” observing that she “played her role with grace and left an enduring impact on the stage of life.”

The Governor further emphasised the profound experience of theatre, drawing on memories from his youth spent watching theatre in Kolkata, which he described as ‘a rich, complete experience that needs no explanation’. He praised the tireless efforts of curator Mohammad Ali Baig for bringing theatre to new generations, acknowledging the inclusive vibrancy of this year’s offerings. He also extended particular appreciation to Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi for his stand-up performance ‘Sit Down Ashish’, the first-ever comedy act in the festival, a new addition aimed at drawing a wider audience.

Curator Mohammad Ali Baig spoke about the festival’s deeper significance, dedicating this year’s event to the legacy of his mother, Begum Razia Baig, the festival’s co-founder and long-time chairperson. “For the first time in 19 years, Begum Razia Baig is not with us. She was the heart and soul of this festival, a true force behind its success,” Baig shared, adding that the whole effort remains a tribute to his father, Qadir Ali Baig, a theatre legend who introduced Hyderabad to iconic theatre experiences set against the grandeur of forts and palaces.