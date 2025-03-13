Guv spoke like ‘Congress karyakarta’: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the Governor’s speech was like a media conference in Gandhi Bhavan and the Governor spoke like a ‘karyakarta’ of Gandhi Bhavan.

Reacting to the address at the Assembly media point, Rao said that farmers were committing suicide in the State, but there was no word in the speech to provide solace to them.

“We expected they would tell one word about them, but the government failed. The loan waiver was not even 25 per cent completed. We had challenged the ruling party leaders to visit any village and prove that the 100 per cent loan waiver was completed, but they did not come. They made the Governor speak lies on loan waivers and lowered his dignity,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that Medigadda was made to go dry because of a grudge against the pink party. He pointed out that the contractors had to take up a dharna at the Finance Minister’s chambers in the Secretariat for clearance of their bills. “There is no vision and only commission as 20 per cent commission was sought. The government is harassing small contractors. The Congress MLAs are stating that works will not be done if a 20 per cent commission is not given,” he claimed.

KTR said the BRS government during its ten-year rule took loans of Rs 4.16 lakh crore, but the Congress, in 14 months secured Rs 1.5-lakh crore without taking up any new project. He demanded the government to release a white paper on the Davos investments.

Rao termed the government caste survey bogus and said a Congress MLC was suspended for questioning the decline in the BC population. He vowed to pack and shift the ‘Congress Thalli’ and Rahul Gandhi’s father (statues) to Gandhi Bhavan from the Secretariat.

Senior leader T Harish Rao described the Governor’s speech as directionless, repetitive, and filled with falsehoods. “Changing Governors hasn’t changed the speech; it’s still full of praise for CM, empty promises, and blatant lies,” he asserted.

Taking potshots at the government’s claims of service, Rao remarked sarcastically, “The Governor began quoting Gandhi, saying service to others is the best way to find oneself. But people of Telangana know exactly whom Revanth Reddy serves—it’s Delhi and Chandrababu, not Telangana.” He slammed inaccuracies in the caste survey, questioning, “How can a government celebrate a day of social justice when the caste census is filled with errors and contradictions?” He demanded genuine answers instead of suspending those who question. Rao concluded, “Today’s Governor’s address was nothing more than recycled propaganda—an insult to the intelligence of Telangana people.”