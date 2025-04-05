Guv to take part in Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Sri Ramnavami Utsav Samithi would be holding Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam and also a huge Shobha Yatra from the historical Sitaram Bagh temple on Sunday on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would be attending the Kalyanam program at the Sitaram Bagh Temple. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swamy Adhokshjananad Dev Theerth Maharaj from Govind Peeth and the Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Assembly Ram Prasad Paul would be addressing in the Shobha Yatra.

The Yatra would be starting from Sitaram Bagh and proceed towards Sultan Bazar, Koti Andhra Bank via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Jali Hanuman, Puranapul, Jumerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Begum Bazar Kirana Market, Bartan Bazar Siddiamber Bazar, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara Ram Mandir, Putli Bowli, Koti Andhra Bank, Women’s College road and conclude in a Dharma Sabha at Kothi Andhra Bank.

The Samithi president Bhagwanth Rao said that the Bhagyanagar Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was started in 2010 and the guests who were part of the yatra include Acharya Dharmender, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyati and Lahari ji, VHP leader Surender Jain, Sadhvi Prachi Devi of Vrindavan and others.