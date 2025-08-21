H-NEW nabs 19-yr-old interstate drug supplier, seizes MDMA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team along with Domalguda police apprehended a 19-year-old interstate drug supplier from Bangalore and a local peddler during the joint operation. Police seized 12.57 gm MDMA drug, 305 gm of ganja and a car, all worth Rs 7.30 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Nikhil S, from Bangalore, Karnataka State and local peddler Raghavendra Rao (27) of Vijayawada, AP. According to police, Raghavendra started a medical agency, which was later shut down due to business losses. In order to recover from these losses, he began selling ganja, procuring it from Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, at a cheaper price and selling it at a higher price in Nuzvid.

In July 2023, he was arrested by Veeravalli Police Station, Krishna district, and 7 kg of ganja was seized from his possession. He spent about 11 months in jail before being released on bail. Subsequently, he was involved in 5 more NDPS cases in Andhra Pradesh. “Raghavendra decided to procure MDMA from Bangalore and to sell it in Hyderabad to needy customers. He used to procure the drug through an Instagram friend named Nikhil from Bangalore at a cheaper price,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP HNEW.

The H-NEW urges the public to refrain from substance abuse. Parents are advised to monitor their children’s activities closely to prevent them from falling prey to drugs.