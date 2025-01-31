Habibs Hair & Beauty Salon Opens in Miyapur, Hyderabad

Hyderabad welcomes a new era of luxury beauty and styling with the grand opening of Habibs Hair & Beauty Salon in Sri Rangapuram Colony, Miyapur. The state-of-the-art salon promises premium hair and beauty services tailored for all styles and preferences. The grand launch was graced by Miss Universe Telangana 2024, Niharika Sood, along with Habibs Salon founder Ahmed Habib and Aman Habib. Master franchisees for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gautam Manghnani and Vishal Verma, joined salon owners Shriti Ladda and Prashant Ladda for the occasion, marking a glamorous addition to the city's beauty landscape.