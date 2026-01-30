Haj Committee launches online self-booking for Haj flights

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance transparency, convenience and operational efficiency, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has introduced an online self-booking facility for flight tickets for Haj pilgrims for Haj-2026.

On Thursday, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, informed that this option is available to all Haj pilgrims staying in Haj Committee accommodations, including Rubath Nizam, Hyderabad.

The Chairman further stated that Haj pilgrims who do not wish to stay at Rubath Nizam, Hyderabad, can book their flights under this option as per their choice. The tentative flight schedules from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point are from May 5 to May 20, 2026.

According to a circular issued by the Haj Committee of India, pilgrims can now book their flights directly through the pilgrim login on the HCoI website and the Haj Suvidha app. The optional facility will be available for a limited period of four days starting from January 29, 2026. The initiative is intended to provide pilgrims the freedom to choose their flights, subject to seat availability and operational constraints.

However, pilgrims, who do not avail of the self-booking option within the stipulated period, will be allotted flights by the Haj Committee without considering any individual preference regarding travel date or flight. As the option is available for four days, Khusro Pasha requested the Haj Committee of India to extend the date of the self-booking option up to February 5, keeping in view the Rubath Nizam Hyderabad draw at 5 pm at Chowmahalla Palace through a lucky draw online system.

As a result, Haj Pilgrims are encouraged to wait until February 5 for their selection in the Rubath Nizam Hyderabad. Alternatively, they may book their flight schedules according to their preferences. He also mentioned that once a flight is assigned, the Haj Committee of India will not accommodate any changes under any circumstances. It is important to note that the Rubath flights will be allocated separately.Khusro Pasha further requested to note this self-booking flight option and adhered to guidelines and circular No 29, dated January 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Orientation Training Camp will be held on Sunday, the 1 February, 2026 at Heritage Palace, Pillar No. 245, Attapur, Hyderabad between 10 am to 2 pm. The Haj Pilgrims are requested to attend punctually. For more details, the Haj Pilgrims may contact 040-23298793 or in person at the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee 2nd Floor, Haj House, Nampally and follow the official Telegram Channel of the Telangana State Haj Committee for Haj-2026.