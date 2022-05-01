Haleem not only gives nutrition but also employment to thousands

Hyderabad: During the 30 days of the holy month of Ramzan, when most businesses from small hawkers to brand showrooms double their revenue, the Pista House is known for expanding its business each year and is providing an opportunity to more than thousand youth to make some money.

From college students doing part-time work to courier boys, chefs, butchers, call centre executives are selling the dishes. Amongst them are about 500 college students working part-time and selling haleem at outlets. In Hyderabad alone, there are over 3,500 workers working directly for Pista House for 30 days," M A Majeed, the owner of Pista House. He said that more than 500 students have been provided with part-time opportunities to work as cashiers, supervisors, etc at over 25 outlets in the city. "Since the preparation of haleem is a tough job, more than 400 persons are employed specifically for this task," he added.

He also said that, the hotel management students who wish to experience the trend also work at outlets on the commission basis. These students wish to learn about the management and business, while making some pocket money. M A Mohsi, MD, Pista House said that they have been in the business of making haleem at the Pista House for last 25 years, with 25 to 28 outlets in the city. At Pista House, there are thousands of workers from different communities who work for making and selling haleem during the holy month. There are 200 outlets (including kiosks) all over the city, and most of them are run by students and youth with the intent of making some money," he noted.

"We are trying our best to keep the legacy and quality of haleem maintained at the store. We are the largest makers and suppliers of haleem in the world," said Mohsi.

Zaker Hussain, a senior worker, said that during the 30 days of Ramzan the workers like him get an opportunity for working and earning. He described the proprietor of the Pista House as maseeha (savior) for providing employment at least during the season.

Mohammed Omer Ali, another worker, said that to survive in Ramzan is tough for the poor families. Pista House means haleem for those who can afford, but for jobless it is a source of survival. "Majeed sab provides food, monthly ration and clothes for the workers, including their families," he said. Haleem is an Arabian dish prepared by cooking grains, meat, spices, dry fruits, ghee, and milk among other ingredients on a low flame. This dish eventually gained popularity in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Maharashtra with time. It is a matter of immense pride that they are capable of sending it to the Middle East countries, from where the dish originated.

"It is full of proteins, vitamins, and minerals, so there is no disadvantages but only advantages of haleem," said Tariq Omer a customer.