Hamstech College Hosts Grand Fresher’s Party 2025 to Welcome New Creative Talent

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:25 PM IST
Hamstech College of Creative Education celebrated its Fresher’s Party 2025 at JRC Conventions, Hyderabad, with an energetic showcase of music, dance, and creativity.

The event featured dynamic performances, fun activities, and the popular Mr. & Ms. Hamstech 2025 contest, fostering camaraderie among new students.

CEO Mrs. Ajita Reddy emphasized the event’s role in inspiring confidence and creativity, while CBO Sapna highlighted it as a celebration of new beginnings. With over 30 years of legacy, Hamstech continues to shape future innovators across design, fashion, and arts through mentorship and experiential learning.

Hamstech CollegeFreshers Party 2025Creative EducationHyderabad EventsStudent Celebration

