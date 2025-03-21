Live
Handloom India Expo 2025 Showcases Exquisite Weaves in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, December 2024: The Handloom India Expo 2025 was inaugurated by socialite Ananya A Simlai at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills. Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the 10-day event brings together an exclusive collection of handmade cotton, silk wear, and handloom saris. Ananya emphasized the importance of such platforms in supporting artisans and providing women access to authentic handloom fashion. Organizer Jayesh Kumar highlighted the exhibition’s mission to connect weavers directly with customers, ensuring fair trade and affordability. The expo runs until March 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, offering a rich showcase of India’s weaving heritage.
