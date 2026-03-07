Handmade heritage finds a home in city

Hyderabad: India Hand Made Collective (IHMC), an organisation that aims to bring artisans onto a common platform and address the hardships faced by them, inaugurated its Telangana Chapter (IHMC Pavilion) at the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar near Hi-tech City in Hyderabad on Friday.

Renowned actor and animal-rights activist Amala Akkineni, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Chief Executive Officer Divya Devarajan, textile expert and founding member of CCT Vijaya Lakshmi Narne, and agricultural scientist and Executive Director of CSA Dr GV Ramanjaneyalu inaugurated the IHMC experience centre and store, where a sale-cum-exhibition is being organised.

The store offers handspun and handwoven naturally dyed fabrics, clothing and accessories, natural fibre crafts, hand-blended natural skincare products, earthen jewellery, lacquer toys, stone cookware and curated gift combinations.

It also features hands-on workshops and an experience centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Amala Akkineni emphasised the need for lifestyle changes and said that meaningful transformation often comes through experience rather than theory.

“This inauguration is wonderful because people can come, see and experience. I have also made many important changes in my life, but they did not come by reading a book or by thinking alone. They came when I saw that a better way was possible. Seeing and experiencing is the crux of change,” she said, appreciating IHMC for creating a space in Hyderabad where people can experience indigenous crafts.