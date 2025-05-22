  • Menu
Hands that Create, Hearts that Celebrate: Miss World Contestants Dive into Telangana’s Soul at Shilparamam

Shilparamam was transformed into a vibrant celebration of tradition and creativity as Miss World 2025 contestants explored the Village Museum and...

Shilparamam was transformed into a vibrant celebration of tradition and creativity as Miss World 2025 contestants explored the Village Museum and engaged in traditional arts like painting, pottery, and basket weaving. Immersed in Telangana’s rural spirit, the contestants didn’t just observe — they participated, getting their hands delightfully messy in age-old crafts that have empowered generations of local women.

As the rhythmic beats of Bathukamma music filled the air, the contestants joined in spontaneous celebration, dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with artisans and women from Self-Help Groups. The cultural exchange wasn’t just visual—it was deeply emotional.

Hon’ble Minister Seethakka graced the event, encouraging both the Miss World delegates and the SHG women whose stalls proudly showcased handmade goods ranging from textiles to organic products. The stalls reflected not just skill but stories — of resilience, self-reliance, and collective growth.

It was more than an excursion. It was an experience of how tradition meets transformation, and how women across the world, whether on global stages or in local markets, are shaping the future—together.

