Hans India Education Awards 2026

The Hans India on Saturday presented Hans Education Awards 2026 at a glittering ceremony at RTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad. Several government schools, colleges, residential institutes, and private educational institutes received the awards across categories. Besides presenting the awards, The Hans India also organised various sessions focusing on ethics in education, AI and competitive exams such as JEE. Telangana Roads & Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy presented the awards

1. Creativity Award: Govt High School, Banjara Hills Rd No. 7 Hyd; M Laxmi Kantha Reddy, Principal

2. Academic Excellence Awards: PM SHRI NATCO Govt High School; K Geeta, Principal

3. Best Innovation facility infra & coaching: Mandal Praja Parishad School (SGTMPPS ) KASALA; B Jyothi Sree In-charge

4. Subject Topper award: Telangana Social Welfare Gurukulam, Gowlidoddi; T Anjaiah, Principal

5. Education HUB: Govt Boys High School, Sultan Bazar; S Madhuri, School Asst

6. Special Talent Award: TGSWREIS JC Girls Kanjara; G Vijaya lalitha

7. Subject Topper Award: Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana BC Residential School for Boys; Suresh Kumar, Principal

8. Leadership Award: Telagana Social Welfare Residential School & College for Girls; P Sunitha, Principal

9. Academic Excellence Awards: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Kothagudem; Dr B. Jhansi Rani, Principal

10. Leadership Award: Govt Jr. College Balikala Kotagally; Gandha Budhi Raju, Principal

11. Best Hygiene School: Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana BC Residential School & Jr. College for Girls; M Sravanthi, Principal

12. Academic Excellence Awards: Mahatma Jyohiba pule BC Residential College for Girls: J Anji Reddy, Principal

13. Academic excellence: Githa School, Pinnapaka; Ramnjaneyulu, Correspondent

14. Academic excellence and best innovation: Carlton School; Vinod Kumar Abburi, Chairman and Correspondent

15. Leadership Award: Sree Little Angels School, Sree Vani, Chairperson

16. Best Residential School in Telangana: Nurturing Scholars, Crafting Champions, The Jain International School KALLAKAL- MEDCHAL; Yarlagadda Dakshinamurthy

17. National Education Policy: Sri Tiveni Schools Champapet; Karra Govardhan Reddy, Director

18. Creativity Award: Discovery Oaks Public School; Promod Karnati & Neha Ratan , Chairman & Director