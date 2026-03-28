Hans India, HMTV to present education awards 2026 today

Hyderabad: The Hans India English daily and hmtv Telugu news channel are presenting Hans India Education Awards 2026 and hmtv Professional Education Awards 2026 respectively at RTC Kala Bhavan, Bagh Lingampally, on Saturday from 10 am onwards. The events will also bring together leading academicians, career counsellors, and industry experts to guide students preparing for competitive exams and exploring diverse career opportunities.

The morning session, curated by The Hans India English Daily, will open with a panel on preparing for JEE Mains and Advanced, featuring Prof. D. Sukumar of IIT Hyderabad, Purnachandra Rao Narra of Resonance Educational Institutions, K. Krishna Chaitanya of NANO IIT Academy, and Vikram Dachepally of Tattva Academy. This will be followed by a discussion on AI trends in education and skill acquisition, led by Prof. Harish Reddy Gantla of Vignan Institute, educational innovator N.B.V. Subbarao, USM Business Systems’ Chief AI Officer Rahul Paith, and Dr Yuvaraju Chinnam of Malla Reddy Deemed University.

The spotlight will then shift to innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership traits, with insights from Dr M. R. Suryanarayana Reddy of Vishwa Vishwani Institute, IIT Hyderabad’s Puram Praveen, Dr K. S. Venu Gopal Rao of ICFAI Business School, and psychologist Dr N. Yamuna Pathak. The morning session will conclude with a thought-provoking talk on ethics, social responsibility, and overcoming social media addiction, delivered by Dr C. Veerender, CEO of You & Me Counselling Centre.

Later, Hans India Education Awards 2026 awards will be presented. Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will be chief guest while Endowments Minister Konda Surekha will be the guest of honour for the awards.

In the evening, HMTV will host sessions tailored to students preparing for medical and engineering entrances. Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Divakar S of Nano IIT Academy, and Prof. Sri Ram Venkatesh of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will share strategies on EAPCET preparation. For NEET aspirants, Alla Sai Lakshmi of Narayana College, Vishwakiran Yanmandra of Tattva Academy, and physics coach KLN Srinivas will provide expert guidance.

Students grappling with choices about higher education will benefit from a session on selecting the right college and branch, featuring career counsellor Ramesh Devabattini and Dr Dinesh Kumar Gattu of Apex Educational Services.

The evening will close with a panel on non-engineering career opportunities, with contributions from Dr Nallamilli Suguna Reddy of Aditya Group, Vani Meka of Aura Global Business School, Kali Prasad Gadiraju of Ethames Business School, and entrepreneur Venkat Boora of Spryple.

With its blend of practical exam strategies, futuristic insights into AI, and discussions on ethics and career diversity, the Professional Education Awards 2026 event promises to be a landmark event for students and educators alike.

Later, hmtv Professional Education Awards 2026 will be presented. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest while Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana Assembly Speaker, will be the guest of honour.