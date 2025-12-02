Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Gita Jayanthi with mass recitations

The Hare Krishna Golden Temple witnessed an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual enthusiasm as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Gita Jayanthi, the sacred day commemorating Lord Sri Krishna’s divine discourse—the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The celebration honoured the timeless teachings that continue to inspire and guide humanity across the world.

The celebrations commenced in the morning with a soulful Sampoorna Gita Parayanam, during which Hare Krishna devotees and congregation members collectively chanted the entire 700 Sanskrit verses of the Bhagavad Gita in a devotional atmosphere. In the evening, a focused session presented the recitation and insightful commentary of the 108 most important selected slokas, emphasising Gita's core philosophical teachings, timeless wisdom, and its practical application in modern life.

A major highlight of the day was a specially curated Children’s Gita Parayanam programme, where 1,008 students from schools across the twin cities recited 108 important Bhagavad Gita slokas, accompanied by thoughtful explanations—a powerful display of devotion, discipline, and the transmission of spiritual values to the younger generation. This event was graced by special guest Dr Soumya Mishra, IPS, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President, Hare Krishna Movement, said, “Gita Jayanthi commemorates the historic moment over 5,000 years ago when Lord Sri Krishna delivered the guiding light of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. We honoured this sacred occasion through the collective chanting of the Gita. Its message is universal, relevant for all ages, communities, and cultures. By studying and practising its principles, every individual can transform their life and discover their true purpose.”

The celebrations concluded with a Grand Maha Mangal Arati offered to Sri Radha Govinda and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.