Hare Krishna Golden Temple to host six-day Brahmotsavam with grand rituals

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Hyderabad is all set to celebrate its 7th Annual Brahmotsavam from 14 to 19 November.

The invitation poster and complete programme details for the upcoming Brahmotsavam were released at a specially convened event by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad.

In continuation of ancient traditions, the temple annually celebrates this auspicious event. The festivities will begin on 14 November with Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Moolavar and Utsavar Abhishekam. The most auspicious events are scheduled for 17 November and 19 November: the sacred Sri Bhu Sametha Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam and the Sri Radha Govinda Maha Churnabhishekam with 108 Kalashas, which will conclude the celebrations with a Maha Samprokshana.

Throughout the six days, the celebrations will feature Vishesha alankara (special decorations) of the Lordships, who will be adorned with beautiful floral arrangements, Nava vastras (new garments), and specially designed jewellery. Ecstatic Harinama sankirtana (chanting) will be conducted for the pleasure of their Lordships.

The detailed programme begins on 14 November with the auspicious Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Moolavar and Utsavar in the early morning, followed by Vainatheya Prathista and Ankurarpana in the evening. 15 November will see Dwaja Arohanam and other important rituals, including Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Unjala Seva in the evening. Maha Sudarshana Homa, Hanumad Vahanam, and Sri Radha Govinda Jhulan Utsav are scheduled for 16 November.

17 November features Chappan Bhog in the morning and the sacred Sri Bhu Sametha Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam in the evening. Garuda Vahanam and Jhulan Utsav will be conducted on 18 November.

The grand culmination of the Brahmotsavam festivities will take place on 19 November, beginning with Maha Purnahuthi, Utsavar Abhishekam, and Chakra Snanam in the morning. This will be followed by an elaborate grand 108 Kalasha Maha Churnabhishekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Sri Nitai Gauranga, and Srila Prabhupada Utsavar Deities. The entire event will conclude with a Maha Samprokshana in the evening.

The Hare Krishna Movement president said, "We are joyfully celebrating the 7th Sri Brahmotsavam at Telangana’s First Golden Temple, with six days of divine festivities.

The celebrations continue the ancient tradition of honouring the Lord through elaborate rituals, kirtans, and devotional services." He also extended an invitation to everyone to attend and actively participate in these auspicious celebrations to receive the blessings of the Supreme Lord.