Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) Signs MoU with ICAR–Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) to Promote Millet-Based Nutrition Initiatives

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards strengthening nutritional security and promoting sustainable food systems, Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ICAR – Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR).

The collaboration aims to promote millet-based food initiatives through knowledge sharing, recipe development, training, and awareness programs. This association brings together HKMCF’s extensive experience in large-scale food service and welfare programs with IIMR’s expertise in millet research, nutrition, and value addition, paving the way for healthier and sustainable dietary practices. Currently HKMCF Partners with various State Government’s in Implementing Flagship Public Feeding Programs like Indiramma canteens and Bhojanamrita (Telangana), Anna canteens (Andhra Pradesh) etc and cumulatively feeds about 2.5 Lakhs meals every single day.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at Hare Krishna movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) Kokapet, was presided over by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President of Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, and Regional President, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and AP along with the presence of Dr C Tara Satyavathi, Director, ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad.

As per the MoU, both institutions will explore collaboration in areas including development and standardization of millet-based recipes suitable for large-scale kitchens, sharing of knowledge and best practices on millet processing, nutrition, and value addition, conducting training and awareness programs for kitchen staff and beneficiaries, promoting millets as nutritious, climate-resilient, and sustainable food options