Hare Krishna Movement grandly celebrates annual international Heritage Fest

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, on Sunday organised the Hare Krishna International Heritage Fest prize distribution at Ravindra Bharthi.

The event was organised by Sumedhasa, the cultural wing of the Hare Krishna Movement. It aims to foster intelligence through culture, promoting the cultivation of knowledge via cultural exploration.

According to officials of the Hare Krishna Movement, the annual heritage and cultural festival, called the Hare Krishna International Heritage Fest, is meant to celebrate India’s vibrant culture and rich tradition.

It also acts as a platform to promote the teachings of Vedic knowledge and ethical values of the Hare Krishna Movement.

This year the fest witnessed massive participation of around 23,000 students from over 250 schools of Hyderabad. The students participated in various contests over a period of a few months, undergoing qualifying, quarter finals, semi-finals, and final rounds.

In that regard, the Heritage Fest prize distribution ceremony was held at Ravindra Bharathi, and Burra Venkatesham, chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission, graced the event.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, president of the Hare Krishna Movement and regional president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said, “Around 23,000 students from over 250 schools of Telangana enthusiastically took part in the fest, which was conducted at various venues across the twin cities. In the competition, the children learnt to be self-confident and creative, develop leadership qualities, and acquire the knowledge of teamwork and moral and cultural values.

The Heritage Fest is not only a convergence of cultural contests but also a cherished event that endeavours to bridge the cultural divide and foster holistic development in a world consumed by technological advancements and fast-paced lifestyles.”