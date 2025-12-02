Harish accuses Cong govt of imposing `82,000 crore burden on TG people

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao slammed the Congress government, alleging it is burdening people with an extra Rs 82,000 crore in power costs over 25 years to pave the way for commissions on new thermal projects.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Harish Rao criticised Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister D Sridhar Babu for defending the government’s thermal plant plans despite clear, cheaper alternatives offered by NTPC.

He stated, “NTPC is offering power at Rs 4.12 per unit. Why is the government rejecting this and opting for state-run GENCO plants that will cost Rs 7.70 per unit?”

Rao said the decision to proceed with three thermal plants in Ramagundam, Makthal and Palvoncha, without considering NTPC’s ready supply, shows clear intent to profit from inflated costs.

“Each megawatt will cost Rs 13.62 crore, rising to Rs 15–16 crore after completion. The daily production of 3 crore units will cost Rs 9 crore more than NTPC power, translating to Rs 3,285 crore annually and Rs 82,000 crore over 25 years,” he said.

Harish Rao questioned why the government was ignoring NTPC’s repeated written requests and direct appeals by the CMD to purchase the full 2,400 MW from its Telangana-dedicated plant.

“Why prefer a five-year construction timeline over NTPC’s ready supply? Is it because there are no commissions from NTPC?” he asked. He pointed out contradictions between the government’s earlier promises and present actions. “Congress spoke of green energy in the Assembly, but is now building thermal plants. The Clean Energy Policy targeted 20,000 MW of renewables by 2030. What changed?” Rao asked.

He also slammed the Congress for appointing non-local and Andhra-region officials to key positions in the power sector, sidelining experienced Telangana officers.

“GENCO’s new project director is an Andhra engineer with no power sector experience. Former Singareni officials and even those with ACB histories have been placed in critical roles,” he said. “This is not public administration; this is a rule of Telangana betrayers.” he said.

Rao also criticised CM Revanth Reddy for repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by launching irrigation and road works during election season. He has demanded for removal of Andhra officials from Telangana’s power sector and called for full transparency in the new power projects.

Earlier in the day, the BRS leader said that the suicide by the tenant farmer was nothing but murder by the government. He said that the ruling party had promised Rythu Bharosa even to the tenant farmers, which was not fulfilled leading to suicides.