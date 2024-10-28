  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Harish claims vendetta politics by Cong govt

T Harish Rao
x

T Harish Rao

Highlights

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's targeting to tarnish the image of KTR was nothing but vendetta politics.

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's targeting to tarnish the image of KTR was nothing but vendetta politics.

Condemning the misleading campaign against KTR and his family members, Harish Rao said that these attempts were to divert the attention of the people of the State. “The government knew that there was a family function of Raj Pakala. The Ministers were giving statements for the last two days that there will be blasting news on Saturday and Sunday and the attacks appear to be the sketch of the government. They have projected the family function as a rave party and others, which I strongly condemn," said Harish Rao.

Rao said that this drama was to divert the attention of the people from the increasing criticism the government was facing day by day. “Unable to face politically, they are targeting the family, which is nothing but cheap tactics,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick