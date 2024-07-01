Harish fires ‘neither seeing nor hearing’ salvo at Rahul

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was neither seeing nor hearing the suffering of unemployed people of the State, BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday asked why he doesn’t care if the unemployed youth are on a hunger strike and fighting for their rights.

Harish Rao on Sunday visited OU unemployed JAC leader Motilal Naik, who is on a hunger strike at Gandhi Hospital over issues faced by the unemployed. Speaking on this occasion, Harish Rao said that it was unfortunate that Motilal Naik was on a hunger strike for the last seven days without any response from the government.

Harish Rao said, "On behalf of the BRS party collectively, we request Motilal to end his strike. This isn’t just his fight. He is fighting for the lakhs of unemployed people in Telangana. He announced he would pause his strike until the government takes action. We have repeatedly tried to convince him, saying, ‘Let’s fight together; we are with you. Your life is important, especially since you are fatherless.’”

Harish Rao recalled Rahul Gandhi had promised to fill two lakh jobs within a year when he visited Ashok Nagar in the city.

Seven months have passed, why the job notifications are not being issued, he asked. “Rahul Gandhi is neither seeing nor hearing the suffering of our unemployed. The Congress party ignores protests tagged to Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, directed at Revanth Reddy. The protesters demand Rahul Gandhi to take the initiative and implement his promises to the unemployed youth in Ashok Nagar and instruct Revanth Reddy accordingly,” said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao demanded the government to increase Group-I Mains eligibility from 1:50 to 1:100, as promised during the elections. He also urged to keep up the promise of adding 2,000 jobs to Group-II and 3,000 jobs to Group-III services. “Ensure a two-month gap between exams, fulfill the promise of filling two lakh jobs within a year, implement the promise of providing the unemployed dole of Rs 4,000 per month to unemployed youth,” he said.