Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy asked former irrigation minister T Harish Rao to identify his true position in the party. While questioning the reason for his missing image in BRS’s silver jubilee poster the Congress leader felt that it was time for Harish Rao to ponder over continuing in the pink party.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, the Bhongir MP felt that Harish Rao was indulging in a one-sided love for K Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS chief. Countering the allegations made by Harish Rao that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was undoing whatever progress was achieved under KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy pointed out at the massive State debts created during the BRS regime. Listing out various schemes which were rolled out after Congress came to power, the MP wondered as to why the BRS leaders were unable to come to terms with reality despite losing mandate in the Assembly polls.