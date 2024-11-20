Harish Rao condemns police action against activists in Lagacharla

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday condemned the police action against social activists visiting Lagacharla for a fact-finding mission, calling it a deliberate attempt to suppress the truth about the injustices faced by tribals.

Harish Rao termed the incident a blatant violation of democratic values and accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of enforcing an oppressive and undemocratic governance style. “It is outrageous that social activists, including POW leader Sandhya and other women members, are being obstructed by the police. This reflects the government’s intent to prevent the truth from coming to light,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao questioned, “Revanth Reddy garu, is this your seventh guarantee of democratic governance? You promised a rule free from restrictions, barricades, and suppression, but not a single day passes under your government without these actions.” He further criticised the government for resorting to intimidation and suppression: “How many people will you stop to hide the truth about the injustice to the tribal children of Lagacharla? How many voices will you silence with false cases? This is not governance—it is oppression.”