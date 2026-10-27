Harish Rao dares Uttam to prove gravity water theory

Hyderabad: BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao stated on Monday that required water for the state was unavailable at Tummidihetti, noting that this was officially confirmed by the Central Water Commission and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, T Harish Rao said the Centre, including the CWC, wrote to the state government three times confirming that 160 TMC of water was not available at a height of 152 metres at Tummidihetti.

He explained that the former BRS government shifted focus towards Medigadda only after central institutions confirmed this shortfall. He clarified that the opposition had no objection to construction at Tummidihetti, but demanded that the government disclose water sources, ayacut extent, and Detailed Project Report details, questioning where water drawn from Tummidihetti would be stored. He described Medigadda and the Kaleshwaram project as vital assets for Telangana.

Criticising the Congress administration's delay in negotiations, T Harish Rao pointed out that after assuming power in 2014, the BRS government held discussions with Maharashtra within 42 days and conducted six meetings in six months.

Conversely, he claimed the current government took 1,054 days to initiate talks. He questioned Congress progress on the project between 2007 and 2014, noting that despite ruling at the Centre and in both states, Congress failed to secure agreement for 152 metres height.

He accused the previous Congress administration of executing tail-end work before headworks, inflating cost estimates, and drawing mobilisation advances, which ultimately ruined the project.

Responding to claims by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy that water could be brought by gravity from Tummidihetti, the BRSLP leader issued a open challenge, stating he would resign if the minister successfully brought water through gravity, provided the minister agreed to resign if he failed. T Harish Rao accused the Congress of resorting to diversionary politics, questioning why the administration did not operate Devadula motors to lift water just as N Chandrababu Naidu utilised Pattiseema pumps.

T Harish Rao asserted that the severe drought in Warangal district was artificially created due to government incompetence, stating that running Devadula would have kept Warangal and parts of Karimnagar green.

He further highlighted operational failures at Kalvakurthy, pointing out that only two of five motors were running on alternate 12-hour shifts. He concluded by demanding that the state government immediately release a comprehensive white paper detailing the exact operational hours and motor usage at both the Devadula and Kalvakurthy lift irrigation projects.