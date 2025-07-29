Harish Rao is making false allegations, says Cong

Hyderabad: The Chairman of State Food Corporation MA Faheem accused BRS leader Harish Rao of making false allegations regarding the State government’s handling of a fire accident at the Sigachi Industries Limited factory in Pashamylaram. He accused Harish Rao of playing politics over dead bodies.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the government was doing its best to provide compensation to the families of those who died in the Sigachi industry fire. He explained that 46 families have been provided with compensation of Rs 1 lakh, while 15 people have received compensation of 10 lakh.

The Food Corporation chairman said that as soon as the Sigachi incident happened, the authorities reached the scene. “Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and Medak In-charge Minister Vivek Venkat Swamy rushed to the scene. Harish Rao and KTR are speaking falsehoods about the government,” he said, accusing BRS leaders of spreading misinformation.

“I have collected the details of the compensation received by the victims from the district authorities. We gave 15 lakh each to the families of missing. People are being misled with false information. These leaders are trying to defame the present government,” he pointed out.