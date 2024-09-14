Harish Rao: No law and order in State; blames Revanth

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that there was no law and order in the State and held Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the law and order breakdown.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, while he was kept under house arrest, Rao launched a scathing criticism of the CM, accusing him of orchestrating political vendettas and causing the collapse of law and order in the State.

“CM Revanth is solely responsible for the breakdown of law and order in Telangana. It’s disgraceful that after contributing to this collapse, he now speaks about Hyderabad and Telangana’s brand image. Who provided security to MLA Gandhi to carry out attacks? Wasn’t it Revanth Reddy and the DGP? Why were the attacks not stopped Thursday? When our MLA was attacked under police protection, where was Revanth’s concern for law and order? Why didn’t the DGP act? This wasn’t just Gandhi’s attack—it was orchestrated by Revanth Reddy,” Rao asserted.

He said the BRS exercised restraint to protect Telangana’s reputation and maintain the dignity of the police. "Since Thursday evening, our party MLAs, MLCs, leaders, and workers have been placed under house arrest across the State. The police are making threatening phone calls, intimidating people into reporting to police stations."

Rao alleged that the CM’s reckless words, offensive language, and actions that incite hatred are fuelling unrest across Telangana.

He alleged the DGP’s office was a respected position, but it was shameful to see it being used for political conspiracies aimed at silencing the Opposition.