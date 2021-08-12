Harish Rao rips into Eatala for jibe against CM KCR

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday lashed out at BJP leader and former minister Eatala Rajender for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he fears defeat in the Huzurabad by-polls, as the "TRS is set to win for development."

The Minister took serious exception to Eatala's accusations against the Chief Minister. "Rajender, who learnt everything from the CM and became a minister and enjoyed all posts and powers, is now making negative comments against KCR", he deplored.

"Despite such false charges and derogatory remarks, I call Rajender with respect, who opposed the Dalit Bandhu and the Rythu Bandhu schemes," he said while addressing a development programme at Veenavanka, in Karimnagar district, along with ministers Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and local leaders.

"After joining the BJP, Rajender is trying to talk in bad language to target the TRS and its leadership," Rao pointed out. "Only with fear of defeat, he is making such comments," he said.

The ministers each got 4,000 houses from the CM and also Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

"I will construct houses for the poor in the segment and people should support the TRS for development."

"With several programmes, villages and towns are getting a facelift with more facilities and funds are being used," the Minister asserted. "We will construct buildings for women's groups in the segment," he announced, sanctioning Rs 4 crore.

Rao handed over Rs 4 crore cheques to women and urged them to support the TRS for pensions, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and other schemes.

Eshwar said, "people have to support KCR's leadership and the government in elections for more development and welfare."